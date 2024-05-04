Mizuho Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $80.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $7,932,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

