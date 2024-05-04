Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRG.UN

Morguard North American Residential REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$15.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$17.72. The firm has a market cap of C$575.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,989. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.