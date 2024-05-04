Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bryan Everard Smith Sells 3,036 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryan Everard Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.3 %

NDAQ opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

