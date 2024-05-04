North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.57.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$28.06 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.68. The stock has a market cap of C$750.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.13 million. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

