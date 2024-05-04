OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. OGE Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06 to $2.18 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OGE opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Insider Activity

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

