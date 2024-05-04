Oppenheimer Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $580.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

DPZ stock opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average of $423.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.