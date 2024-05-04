Organon & Co. (OGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 13th

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 259.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

