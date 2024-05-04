Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Price Performance

TSE POU opened at C$32.05 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$236,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,257 over the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.