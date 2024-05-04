PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

PBF Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

