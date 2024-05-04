Piper Sandler Trims First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Target Price to $12.00

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,516 shares of company stock valued at $58,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

