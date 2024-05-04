Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.3 %
PBI stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
