Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.3 %

PBI stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.