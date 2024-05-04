Poydras Gaming Finance (CVE:PYD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp (CVE:PYD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.25. Poydras Gaming Finance shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 3,070 shares trading hands.

Poydras Gaming Finance Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Poydras Gaming Finance Company Profile

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in slot route operations. The Company is engaged in providing capital and gaming equipment to casino operators and vendors in the United States. It is focused on leasing and distributing slot machines, electronic table games, and casino and bingo equipment and supplies.

