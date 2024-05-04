PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of PVH worth $76,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PVH by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.