Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut by Analyst

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

KLIC stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

