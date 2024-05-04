Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Boosted by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

CCJ opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $52.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $99,511,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $61,245,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

