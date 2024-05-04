Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after buying an additional 6,070,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $19,704,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 66.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,463,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 86.5% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,195,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after purchasing an additional 554,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.