Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 50,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $353,600.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $404,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $430,743.34.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

