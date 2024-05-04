Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

RXRX stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,312,917 shares in the company, valued at $68,010,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,312,917 shares in the company, valued at $68,010,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,665 shares of company stock worth $4,036,978 in the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

