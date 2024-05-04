Regency Centers Co. (REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on July 3rd

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.
Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Regency Centers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on REG
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.