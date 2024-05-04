Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CGI Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

CGI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $103.69 on Friday. CGI has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of CGI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

