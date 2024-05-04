Rexel S.A. (RXEEY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.28 on June 3rd

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.
Rexel Price Performance
RXEEY stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.
About Rexel
