Rexel S.A. (RXEEY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.28 on June 3rd

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Rexel Price Performance

RXEEY stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

