Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 315,000 Shares

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$390,285.00.
Rusoro Mining Stock Performance
CVE:RML opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$721.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
