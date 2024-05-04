Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 315,000 Shares

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

CVE:RML opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$721.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

