Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 315,000 Shares

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

CVE:RML opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$721.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.