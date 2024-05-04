Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.69

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.69 and last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 62784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.97.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

