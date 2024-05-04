Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director David A. Peacock Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

