Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 124 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $579.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $249.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.95 and a 12-month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

