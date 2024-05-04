Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $16.50 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

