TD Cowen Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $38.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

