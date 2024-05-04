TD Securities Boosts Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $42.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

VNOM stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $24,448,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

