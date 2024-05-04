TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.27. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 2,142,429 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 33.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

