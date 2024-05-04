The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $420.50

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.50 ($5.28) and traded as high as GBX 429.82 ($5.40). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.28), with a volume of 688 shares traded.
The Independent Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.47.
The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile
The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
