Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $166.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
