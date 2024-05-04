Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.