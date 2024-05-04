Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$219.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$183.33.

TRI stock opened at C$225.32 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$159.25 and a 1 year high of C$227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$198.08.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

