Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Titan International updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $729.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.09. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

