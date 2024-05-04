Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3632 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TRMLF opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

