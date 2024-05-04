Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 158.70 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.40. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,967.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.