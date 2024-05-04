UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. UGI updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

UGI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

