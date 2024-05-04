Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,162,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

