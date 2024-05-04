Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%.

NYSE:VAL opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valaris has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

