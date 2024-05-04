Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-16.400 EPS.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $246.25 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $303.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

