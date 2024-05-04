Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

