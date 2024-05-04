Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,762 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $88,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

