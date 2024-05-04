Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

