Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.39% of UniFirst worth $81,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Barclays boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

