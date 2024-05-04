Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $91.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $91,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

