Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,310 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Eagle Materials worth $77,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $16,894,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 413.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 85,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 68,786 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EXP opened at $260.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $272.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

