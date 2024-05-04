Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Weave Communications updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Weave Communications stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

