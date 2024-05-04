Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.66. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after acquiring an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

