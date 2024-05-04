Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

