Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.14. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 98,468 shares trading hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

