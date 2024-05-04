William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.7 %

PAYC opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.47. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

